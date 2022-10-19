Kjell Scherpen of Brighton & Hove Albion injured his knee while on loan at Vitesse

Scherpen, 22, has been a regular between the stick for the Dutch outfit and has made a good impression in the Eredivise.

The Netherlands under-21 international however was forced off after 56 minutes of Vitesse's previous game, which was a 3-0 victory against SC Cambur.

Vitese, who are 15th in the Dutch top flight, confirmed the Albion man will be unavailable for the coming weeks and requires an operation his knee.

It is thought he may not play again until the new year.

"[He] will not be able to take place in goal in the coming weeks," said Vitesse on their website via Sport Witness. "He will be operated on in Rijnstate this week," the club statement added.