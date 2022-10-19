'Operation needed' - Brighton star to miss rest of the year with knee injury
Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury while on loan at Vitesse.
Scherpen, 22, has been a regular between the stick for the Dutch outfit and has made a good impression in the Eredivise.
The Netherlands under-21 international however was forced off after 56 minutes of Vitesse's previous game, which was a 3-0 victory against SC Cambur.
Vitese, who are 15th in the Dutch top flight, confirmed the Albion man will be unavailable for the coming weeks and requires an operation his knee.
Most Popular
It is thought he may not play again until the new year.
"[He] will not be able to take place in goal in the coming weeks," said Vitesse on their website via Sport Witness. "He will be operated on in Rijnstate this week," the club statement added.
The 6ft 8in goalkeeper joined Brighton from Ajax in July 2021. He spent part of last season on loan in Belgium at Oostende.