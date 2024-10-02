Opinion: Fabian Hurzeler faces a defining moment against Tottenham after Chelsea lesson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ian Hart reflects on the events of Stamford Bridge

Well that was almost in the realms of Nostradamus… Only seven days ago, I ended last week’s column with the statement when discussing the Albion’s campaign under rookie boss Fabian Hurzeler, “We will clearly know more, come the final whistle on Saturday at Chelsea.” And we do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friends upcoming nuptials dictated that rather than enjoying my usual viewing point for the fixture at Stamford Bridge, I watched the game in the Outback bar, just off the strip in sunny Benidorm. Well at least it was at bit warmer than West London!

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right across the decades, for the defeated fan, there’s almost a semi get-out clause when they can trot out the, “well at least it was entertaining.” If you can be entertained whilst effectively watching almost 90 minutes through your fingers?

Fabian Hurzeler, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, may rethink his tactics for this Sunday's clash against Tottenham

Don’t get me wrong, it was a great start from the Albion, with Georginio Rutter’s early strike beginning to pay back to record transfer fee, but it quickly went downhill after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, there was a masterclass from Chelsea’s young England international Cole Palmer, with a new Premier League record set for scoring his four goals in the shortest time period.

Naïve defending from the Albion certainly assisted him, and despite a glimmer of hope at 3-2, the 4-2 half time score almost provided an impending sense of doom.

Cole had also hit the post in the first 45 minutes as well as a number of marginal offside decisions thankfully going in the Albion’s favour, to the point at around 3.53pm on Saturday afternoon, the expectation of a similar 45 minutes from the rampant Palmer and his teammates had us all worried about a potential, perhaps record-breaking mauling in West London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully it didn’t pan out that way. A neutral watching on the next table to us in Spain said it could have ended 7-7, but I think that was more about his Corona consumption and that he was trying to be conciliatory.

It is a learning curve, and there are fellow clubs in the Premier League even at this early stage of the season in far more sticky situations than us. Manchester United and Crystal Palace to name but two. But on the flip side, none of us really care about the other 19 teams, it’s all about the Albion.

When we first came up in 2017 it was about finishing 17th or above. As we’ve developed and progressed, the ambitions and the expectation levels have gone to places, we never thought we’d ever get to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first defeat of the season, whatever the nature of the performance, doesn’t warrant turning on the manager. That isn’t the answer. Clearly nothing of any note has been said yet other than a few internet rumblings, but the ultimate bounce back performance is required against Spurs this Sunday.

Even at 31, seven games into to his first season, a defining moment in Hurzeler’s career.