Lee Carsley is the interim Head Coach of England

Ian Hart gives his take on England’s change of manager and Lee Carsley’s

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So as a footballing nation we’ve finally got shot of a manager, who was possibly the biggest underachiever, with the players available, in the history of the England football team.

In his place, we have, albeit temporarily, an exciting, forward coach. Obviously, to many, Lee Carsley wasn’t the preferred choice but he’s currently in post and ultimately he will judged on both his results and the style of football he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effectively he’s in the box seat. FA wise he’s a “safe bet”, ‘a box ticker’ almost panders to the wokerati... to many that’s how he’s viewed. But to reiterate, after the ultimate failure of Gareth Southgate, the decision is rightly going be based on the product he serves up on the pitch. Any kind of question mark and the FA will continue to look elsewhere.

Yet even before a ball was kicked in Carsley’s tenure sections of the press were running some almost ludicrous non-story about the interim England boss not singing the national anthem before the game in Dublin last Saturday.

It was the legendary Bill Shankly that said, perhaps tongue in cheek, that football wasn’t a matter of life or death, it was more important than that. But actually in the modern world there are some things that probably supersede sport.

I don’t really care if Carsley sings the national anthem or not, I chose to sing it when required, but that’s my personal choice. But I fully respect and understand why he certainly couldn’t sing it in Dublin on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some things that in context are actually quite significant – albeit through his Irish Grandmother – Carsley was capped by the Republic of Ireland, so for him as a former full international to then sing the British National Anthem in Dublin would attract the attention of people who you want to stay as far away as possible from.

Politics and sport shouldn’t mix, so Carsley made the logical decision. The sections of the media who vilified him for it, need to get their heads out of the sand.

Will I care if he never sings it either at Wembley or elsewhere? Not really. All I care about re England, is that this ultra-talented crop of players he’s inherited finally realise their obvious potential and finally win a major trophy.