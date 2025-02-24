Ian Hart gives his view on what’s gone wrong at Southampton

If Sky Sports did a documentary series “When Football Club Chairman Get it Wrong”, it would probably run as long as Coronation Street, and whilst following the Albion down the coast at Southampton at the weekend, I came across a perfect subject for the pilot episode.

First and foremost, Albion were very good for their win whilst the record books will show Albion won 4-0, everyone in the stadium whichever side they supported would have admitted that Brighton could and should have had more.

It’s another opportunity to almost trot out the old Harold Wilson line about a week in politics being a long time, three weeks for the Albion feels like light years.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has been the driving force behind Brighton's success

Saturday’s emphatic 4-0 win at St Mary’s on Saturday on the back of the 3-0 St Valentine Day’s massacre of Chelsea saw Albion create another EPL first, as they are the first club to overturn a 7-goal deficit, after Forest, in the following two League matches.

But returning to the alleged ‘Chairman’s mistake’ and thankfully it is not Tony Bloom, but it does have Brighton connections.

Ostensibly Russell Martin is one of our own, born in the city, and educated at Varndean, he was a scholar at the Albion but was released at 18, but bounced back and played in the EPL for Norwich and 29 times for Scotland as an result of his Scottish parentage on his father’s side.

He went into management, ending up at the Championship Southampton at the start of the 23/24 season, a campaign which saw him return the Saints to the top flight by way of a playoff Final win against Leeds.

And that unfortunately is as good as it got, last Summer the Saints lost Director of Football Jason Wilcox to Manchester United, and they never replaced him, leaving a huge question mark over their recruitment policy and structure.

And there you have it, with the players bought in, and more importantly the player they allegedly missed out on, Martin was effectively pushing water uphill before he even started.

And that is the crux, he returned to his home City in November and came away with a very creditable draw, and arguably were done out of victory by VAR?

As frustrating as it was as an Albion fan, in football terms, you could also see Southampton’s situation and how it could pan out.

Even as early as Christmas, accept relegation, but let Martin rebuild and develop his young squad to hopefully bounce straight back from the Championship next season.

Not, Saints Chairman Dragan Solak had other ideas, Martin was sacked, and Croatian Ivan Jurić was appointed.

And it's not gone well, nearly two months after their creditable draw at the Amex I watched a Southampton side who are considerably worse than they were around eight weeks ago there’s an argument to say they are the worst team Albion have played in their eight years in the EPL.

Solak got it wrong, relegation is not the end, and with Martin remaining in charge, there was a clear path to a potential way back.

As an Albion fan, all you can say is Thank God for Tony Bloom, and good luck Saints because you’re going to need it!