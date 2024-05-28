Opinion: Will Brighton & Hove Albion lose a little of their magic if Graham Potter returns?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunday before last now seems an age away.

RDZ was on his way by ‘mutual consent’, the Albion battered Manchester United for 50 minutes before the obligatory ‘smash and grab’ 2-0 defeat, and immediate speculation of Kieran McKenna’s impending arrival was squashed by his uncle in 1901 East.

To reiterate he said – while McKenna was flattered by our interest he would be staying put at Ipswich (something now confirmed eight days later).

And at the final whistle, despite the loss we were in good spirits, with the people I sit with joking that if Graham Potter came back, we’d all be selling our tickets on!

Graham Potter is a leading contender for the vacant Brighton job - but columnist Ian Hart says much of the fan-base would be unimpressed if it happened | Picture: Getty

Yet the prospect of Potter returning to the fold is now apparently closer to reality than a comment made in jest.

Obviously, it’s Tony Bloom’s ‘ball’ and he can do exactly what he wants, but if the former manager does return to the Amex, it won’t be universally welcomed by the fans, and – as well documented in these columns – I am very much included in that number.

For many the $64,000 dollar question would now be: “Is Graham Potter a better coach than when he left us?”

After his woeful showing at Stamford Bridge, where many believe he got ‘found out’, I’d answer no, so therefore that would throw up a further question, if he’s not any better than before, will the Albion now be going backwards with him in charge?

But ultimately, will GP in the dugout stop me going? Well, I didn’t stop when we were rooted to the bottom of the Football league in 96/97, so probably not. Modern technology and the league they play in does also dictate that you can basically watch Albion play ‘live’ anywhere on the planet.

But would Potter being in charge take away some of the enjoyment of my Albion experience? Definitely.

I don’t believe his re-appointment is right for the club, and if it happens and we are told that he’s the best candidate available, I won’t believe that.

I heard a great line at the weekend, classic Albion gallows humour – will he have GP on his tracksuit or the initials GBC, ‘Gone by Christmas’? Another example of many a true word spoken in jest?

On the flipside if it did work out, I’d certainly hold my hands up, along with the thousands of others currently not in favour, and we’d admit we were wrong, but I just don’t think in all honesty that’s going to happen.

Given the whole Potter back story, all this speculation and the possibility of his return has left a very bad taste in the mouth, dare I say, him coming back will certainly take a little bit of the shine off the club I’ve loved for over 50 years.