'Opportunistic' – Brighton chairman Tony Bloom explains how Brighton poached Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion took advantage of Newcastle’s financial situation to poach one the Premier League’s most exciting talents

Brighton spent more than £200m this summer transfer window but perhaps one of their best additions has been Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle.

Albion paid around £35m for the 20-year-old attacker who has impressed since his arrival from the North East.

Minteh was excellent while on loan at Feyenoord last season and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did all he could to keep the Gambian at St James’ Park.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has impressed since joining from Newcastle for around £35m

But the Magpies were forced to sell due to financial fair play rules and their loss has certainly been Brighton’s gain.

Minteh was excellent in pre-season for Fabian Hurzeler’s team and claimed an assist on his Premier League debut in the 3-0 win at Everton. Minteh was also a constant threat down the right flank against Manchester United and Arsenal which all bodes well for the season ahead.

Minteh’s arrival was part of a massive spend from the Seagulls and their chairman Tony Bloom explained why now was the right time to bring in Minteh, as well as the likes of Georginio Rutter from Leeds, Matt O’Riley from Celtic, Brajan Gruda from Mainz, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Fenerbache.

Bloom, speaking to the Albion podcast on the club’s website, said: "At the start of the window I would not have been expecting to sign so many players. I don't look at it as one transfer window I look at it as multiple and over the last few years we have sold a lot of players. It has not always been the right time to bring players of a certain calibre in.

“Also circumstances, a lot of the Premier League clubs have a lot of financial issues staying within the rules. That comes into it and has certainly helped us when we purchased Yankuba at the end of June.

“A lot of big clubs on the continent don't have the resources of some Premier League clubs in terms of competing for players. Some of the players we have brought in, perhaps in transfer windows gone, we would not have been able to.”

Bloom added: “Ideally we don't have to spend big money on transfer fees for players right now. But circumstances have been that this season it has all come together and we have brought a lot of expensive players, who went into the first team squad straight away. You have to be opportunistic and look at the circumstances at the time.”