Brighton, along with the rest of the Premier League, have paused for the international break.

The Seagulls are currently 11th in the standings with four points from their opening three top flight fixtures.

Fabian Hurzeler's team have so far drawn 1-1 with Fulham at the Amex Stadium and then lost 2-0 to Everton in the first-ever Premier League match at their brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Seagulls then produced a memorable performance to comeback from 1-0 down to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 at the Amex. It was a huge morale-boost before the players jetted-off to all corners for the international break.

Hurzeler will be hoping all his charges return injury-free before this Saturday's trip to face face seventh-placed Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Now that the summer transfer window has closed, statistics experts Opta have assessed all the squads and the form of each team and predicted the final standings of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

