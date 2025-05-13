Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton remain in the mix for European football next term

Brighton and Hove Albion are still in the mix European football next season after their 2-0 win at Wolves.

Danny Welbeck’s first-half penalty and Brajan Gruda’s late strike did the job for the Seagulls at Molineux as they chase a return to continental action following their run to the Europa League last 16 last season.

The Seagulls are ninth in the table with two matches against Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a) to go. Eighth place in the Premier League will likely be required to secure Conference League football next term.

Brentford, who beat Albion 4-2 last month, currently occupy eighth as Thomas Frank's team face Fulham (h) and Wolves (away) for their remaining fixtures.

Hurzeler motivated for Europe

"I don't have to motivate [the players]," said Hurzeler on the battle for eighth spot. “We all say that we want to improve. We are a club, we need to develop the young players, we want to grow as a team and therefore we see every game as an opportunity to grow and improve.

"Every game is an opportunity where we can prove to ourselves that we can compete with every team in the league and I hope that we don't need any extra motivation for that. Our focus is clearly only on the next game."

In Brentford's hands

It is though in Brentford’s hands to hold on to eighth place, meaning wins in their final two matches at home to Marco Silva’s team and away to Wolves will clinch it.

By the time of their final game on May 25, the winners of the FA Cup will be known. If Crystal Palace beat Manchester City at Wembley it will close the door on Europe to whoever finishes eighth but a City win would kick it back open.

Thomas Frank’s side are on a four-match winning run and are unbeaten in six, making them the form team of those gunning for the final European spot.

“It’s so fun to have something to play for at this part of the season,” said Brentford captain Christian Norgaard. “It’s amazing we can create these special moments and these ‘finals’ coming into the last part of the season.

“Hopefully by the end of it, we can create something magic.”

Opta's verdict

Brighton have been inconsistent this season but two wins in their last two matches could yet seal eighth place – if Brentford slip up. Liverpool visit the Amex Stadium on Monday night and may not be at their best as their title success is assured, while Tottenham could be distracted by their Europa League final on May 21.

Opta however is not optimistic for Albion and tips Brentford to finish eighth with 58 points and take the final European spot. Opta predicts the Seagulls to finish one point behind with 57.

