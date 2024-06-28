Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Jeremy Sarmiento’s father insists they will assess their options this summer before deciding their next move.

Sarmiento, 22, is currently on international at the Copa America with Ecuador but faces an uncertain future with Brighton.

The attacker spent last season on loan in the Championship at West Brom and then Ipswich but is contracted with Brighton until June 2027.

Jeremy Sarmiento faces an uncertain future at Brighton

Sarmiento hopes to force his way into the first team plans of new Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler but has stiff competition for regular football.

Brighton currently have Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro and Solly March all pushing for starts, while Ibrahim Osman, a £16m arrival from FC Nordsjaelland, will join-up in pre-season. Albion are also being linked with a big money move for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville. Decisions also need to be made on returning loanees Abdallah Sima and Deniz Undav.

It all adds to the confusion surrounding Sarmiento. His father Leonel, speaking to Ole, said: “Jeremy legally belongs to Brighton, but there are a lot of clubs interested from Spain and Germany.

"Either we stay in England or we go to Spain or Germany. Brighton are the first option, because they are the owner of Jeremy’s pass.

“We have to analyse what is the best option for Jeremy, a team that gives him minutes and where he is a star player. The teams that are interested in Jeremy are from the first division.