Chelsea clearly like the way Brighton go about their business - so much so they have tried to buy most of it.

Since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge in May 2022, the Blues have sent almost £300m Brighton's way - enough to pay for the entire Amex Stadium and their impressive Elite Football Performance Training Centre.

Critics say Brighton have become a feeder club to Chelsea, while deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber simply says, "Chelsea are our best customers."

Despite losing some excellent players, Albion have done pretty well from the arrangement. It has enabled them to reinvest in young talent, while staying competitive in the Premier League. It's a fine balancing act and so far, for the most part, Brighton have just about got it spot on.

They meet once again in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this afternoon and 14th placed Brighton are just three points behind sixth placed Chelsea.

Here's the staggering amount Chelsea have spent on Brighton players since Todd Boehly arrived...

1 . Todd Boehly Owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly has spent big on Brighton players | Getty Images

2 . Marc Cucurella - £63m It all started with the Spanish left back. Brighton brought Cucurella from Getafe for £15m in 2021 and 10 months later sold him to Chelsea for £63m. | Getty Images

3 . Moises Caicedo - £115m Brighton paid around £4m for the Ecuador international from Independiente del Valle. After 45 appearances for Albion, he went to Chelsea for £115m. Not bad! | Getty Images