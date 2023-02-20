It was a poor result for Brighton who dominated most of the play and created some presentable chances that were missed by the likes of Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Dunk, and Deniz Undav – while the also had efforts chalked off my March and Facundo Buonanotte.

As Brighton pushed forward for the winner Fulham substitute Manor Solomon sealed the three points for the visitors with a late winner. It was described as a good old fashioned smash and grab as Fulham rode their luck but also defended with everything they had. It was a frustrating afternoon for Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose side registered 21 attempts and then concluded with the shame of being shown a red card after berating referee Darren England following the full-time whistle. Ream, however, was at the heart of the Fulham defensive action and made it into Garth Crooks’ team of the week.