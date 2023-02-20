Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Tim Ream of Fulham impressed against Brighton in the 1-0 Premier League victory

'Out of his skin' - Fulham ace shines as Arsenal, Southampton and Liverpool stars dominate BBC team of the week - gallery

Fulham defender Tim Ream made the BBC Team of the Week following his display in the 1-0 win against Brighton.

By Derren Howard
30 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 11:15am

It was a poor result for Brighton who dominated most of the play and created some presentable chances that were missed by the likes of Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Dunk, and Deniz Undav – while the also had efforts chalked off my March and Facundo Buonanotte.

As Brighton pushed forward for the winner Fulham substitute Manor Solomon sealed the three points for the visitors with a late winner. It was described as a good old fashioned smash and grab as Fulham rode their luck but also defended with everything they had. It was a frustrating afternoon for Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose side registered 21 attempts and then concluded with the shame of being shown a red card after berating referee Darren England following the full-time whistle. Ream, however, was at the heart of the Fulham defensive action and made it into Garth Crooks’ team of the week.

Here’s who else made the cut this week...

1. Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest) - GK

Crooks verdict: "Much of the credit for Forest gaining a very valuable point must go to Navas. The Costa Rica international goalkeeper used everything at his disposal to keep City at bay."

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. Tim Ream (Fulham) - D

Crooks verdict: "The United States international has been playing out of his skin. Another three points and a clean sheet for Fulham against Brighton signals just how far the Cottagers have come under the direction of Marco Silva."

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - D

Crooks verdict: "The question now is can Liverpool put a significant run together that could take them back into the top four? With Van Dijk back in the team they are certainly capable of it."

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) - D

Crooks verdict: "Bednarek was the standout defender for me. The Poland international has had a difficult season, but put his body on the line on more than one occasion."

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BrightonArsenalFulhamBBCSouthampton