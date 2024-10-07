Brighton and Hove Albion can now take stock of their season so far as the Premier League pauses for the latest international break.

The Seagulls are sixth in the table with 12 points from their first seven fixtures following their memorable 3-2 win against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “In the end I don’t judge the performances from the team by the result because in the end I’m completely convinced if you trust the process and if you try to focus on the process the results will come.

“It is normal to have ups and downs. We had a small down when we look at the results, I think the performances were good so far. Of course against Chelsea it was not the best performance, but we learn from it.”

Here‘s how every Brighton player has rated out of 10 so far this season:

2 . Bart Verbruggen 7/10 The Netherlands international has continued his good form from the Euros and established himself as Hurzeler's No 1. A slip-up against Tottenham but more than made up for that. Solid! Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Jason Steele - 6/10 The experienced stopper played the first two PL matches due to Verbruggen's injury and now has to sit back as the No2. A very reliable back-up! Photo: Eddie Keogh