Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has fresh injury concerns ahead of Everton

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of Everton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will be without three more key players ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have struggled with numerous injuries this term and skipper Lewis Dunk, midfielder Matt O’Riley and stand-in goalkeeper Jason Steele have all added to that list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunk, who returned from a calf injury to start in the 3-1 win at Manchester United last week, is set to miss out with a “muscle issue”, while O’Riley is missing with a knee issue, which Hurzeler described as “painful.”

Steele will also be out for a “month or so” as he undergoes surgery, an issue that prompted Brighton to recall Carl Rushworth from his season loan at Hull City. Rushworth, who is yet to make a first team appearance for Brighton, is set to take his place on the bench.

It was one of the worst messages I received so far for the next month,” said Hurzeler of Steele’s absence. “He is a leader, he has a strong voice and you cannot underestimate what he brings to the environment.”

Dunk’s injury is said to separate from the calf problems that have hindered him so far this term and a late decision will be made on the club captain. Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are the only available recognised senior centre backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Mats Wieffer can play in a central defensive role but the Dutch international remains at least two weeks away as he recovers from a knock sustained in the 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Striker Evan Ferguson (ankle) and midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) remain sidelined but Jack Hinshelwood could “be an option” following his 11-match absence with a knee issue. Brajan Gruda is also fit once again after missing the previous two matches and is pushing for inclusion against the Toffees.