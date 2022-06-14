Paul Merson backs Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham bid for 'intelligent' Brighton talent

Trossard, 26, is in the last year of his Albion contract and is said to be on the radar of new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Brighton would not want to part with their star man – especially as midfielder Yves Bissouma looks set to leave in a £25m deal to Spurs – but former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes he could shine at Old Trafford.

“He could go play for Manchester United, he ticks a lot of boxes, even for teams like Everton and Tottenham Hotspur,” said the former Arsenal and England man.

Brighton playmaker Leandro Trossard is said to be wanted by new Man United boss Erik ten Hag

“Trossard is such an intelligent footballer and a special, special players on his day.