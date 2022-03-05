Paul Merson baffled by Graham Potter's 'unsettled' Yves Bissouma call as Newcastle United expose Brighton weakness

Yves Bissouma was dropped from Graham Potter's starting XI at Newcastle

Brighton had lost their pervious three matches to Man United, Burnley and Aston Villa and shipped seven goals in the process without scoring.

Bissouma was below par in each of the three matches and has not been at his best in the Premier League since returning from the Afcon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also denied a move away from the Seagulls in January as Brighton turned down a £25m bid from Aston Villa.

Potter made the bold call to drop his star man as he made four changes from the loss to Aston Villa.

"I really don't know," said a baffled Merson. "This is the problem with Potter at the moment. He is making too many changes, miles too many changes and it is just not getting settled. It looks unsettled.

"Especially defensively and midfield. He is making too many changes. It has turned around for me. You always looked at Brighton and thought if you beat them then that is a good three points, I don't see that anymore. I see that more with Southampton.

"When you have injuries in the back three, surely you play your best holding midfielder in Yves Bissouma as protection, you don't want people running at you left right and centre.

Fellow pundit Michael Dawson believes the exit of Dan Burn has had a huge impact and a reason why Albion are leaking goals.

"That back three [Dunk, Webster, Burn] picked itself," said the former Tottenham defender. "Duffy has come in for the odd game but Dan Burn would have played for Graham Potter today.

"It was a surprise when he was sold but Webster getting injured in that area is massive for them.

"Dunk has been suspended and injured, you have Webster injured and Burn has been sold.

"They have been rotating a lot in that position and you need continuity. They have Lamptey and Cucurella in the wing back roles and they are top players who fit perfectly.

"But the back three has leaked goals.

"I watched the game against Villa and it wasn't a game where you thought, wow they need to make a number of changes.