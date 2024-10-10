The Premier League may have paused for the international break but Brighton’s medical department will be working overtime to get the injured players back on the pitch.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the table with 12 points from their first seven matches, return to Premier League action on October 19 at Newcastle. It’s the start of a tricky run of fixtures for Fabian Hurzeler’s men as they then take on Wolves (h), followed by Liverpool (Carabao Cup, h), Liverpool (a) and Manchester City (h).