Pedro, Van Hecke, Milner – Brighton's injury list in full and return dates ahead of Newcastle

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The Premier League may have paused for the international break but Brighton’s medical department will be working overtime to get the injured players back on the pitch.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the table with 12 points from their first seven matches, return to Premier League action on October 19 at Newcastle. It’s the start of a tricky run of fixtures for Fabian Hurzeler’s men as they then take on Wolves (h), followed by Liverpool (Carabao Cup, h), Liverpool (a) and Manchester City (h).

Key players Jan Paul van Hecke, Joao Pedro and James Milner have all been side-lined and hope to make progress during the international break.

Here’s Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates...

Brighton's Ivorian attacker remains sidelined with a "minor issue" but should be fit for action after the international at Newcastle on October 19

The club posted a video of the midfielder making progress from ankle surgery following an injury six minutes into his debut against Crawley Town. The £25m summer signing is expected to be out until at least December

A major boost from Brighton as the winger closes in on a return after a 12 month absence with a ACL injury. Could be in the squad.

