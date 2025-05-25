'Personality' - Fabian Hurzeler sums up Brighton performance after thrashing Europa League winners Spurs

The Albion head coach was ‘pleased’ with Brighton’s end to the season after beating Tottenham 4-1 away in the last Premier League clash of the season.

Brighton played Spurs away in a Premier League clash on Sunday, May 25.

Spurs began the game full of confidence, coming off their Europa League win on Wednesday.

The stadium was booming with an attendance of 61,449 as Tottenham looked to round off the season with a win.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Brighton Head Coach Fabian Hurzeler looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Everton FC at Amex Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.

In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.

After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.

Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.

Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.

Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid performance from Brighton.

In the post-match press conference after the game, Sussex World asked Hurzeler about his thoughts on Albions penultimate game of the campaign.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I'm very pleased how we reacted after the halftime.

“We showed personality, we showed great character, we showed a much better style of play, we had a better positioning in possession, we had better reactions when we lost the ball.

"Overall, I was very pleased how we finished the season. I'm also very pleased with the individual players.”