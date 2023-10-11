Pervis Estupian's agent makes odd 'afraid of Brighton' statement amid surprise transfer claim

Brighton and Hove Albion left back Pervis Estupinan is a man in demand, according to his agent

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan is wanted by a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs, according to his agent Manuel Sierra.

Estupinan, 25, has been an impressive performer at Brighton following his £15m transfer from Villarreal in 2022.

The Ecuador international was brought in to replace Marc Cucurella, who moved to Chelsea for £63m, and the former Watford man has proved a hit on the south coast.

Estupinan is a key man for Roberto De Zerbi’s men and captained the team earlier this season at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. He is currently injured and is set to miss the next few games but his agent Sierra has fuelled transfer talk ahead of the January window with his latest comments – including a strange reference that clubs are scared of Brighton. The Seagulls are known for maximising transfer fees for their players, including Estupinan’s Ecuadorian teammate Moises Caicedo who moved to Chelsea last summer for £115m. Caicedo is also represented by Sierra.

“Pervis is a super interesting player, who several teams from the Premier League are keen on,” Sierra said to @eluniversocom via BrightonBubble and sportwitness.co.uk. “Spanish football and others have asked about his situation, because they are looking for a left back and he is one of the best in the world in his position.

“We have to be prepared with him [for a possible transfer]. We don’t even know what Brighton is going to ask for, people are a little afraid of [Brighton]. We will see in the summer how his situation is, now he is injured and will [be out for] a maximum of a month.”