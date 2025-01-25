Pervis Estupinan absence explained for Brighton as bold call made for Everton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan was a notable absentee from Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squad to face Everton at the Amex Stadium today.

Estupinan has been a reliable presence for Hurzeler’s men of late and has only missed one of Albion’s last 20 Premier League fixtures – the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

As, yet we are waiting to hear an official update on the nature of his absence and Sussex World will bring you more details from the post match conference.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion misses the clash against Everton

Tariq Lamptey was recalled to the starting XI and is expected to feature at left back in place of the Ecuadorian.

Lewis Dunk, who was struggling during the week with a muscular injury, retains his place in the centre of the defence after impressing in the 3-1 win at Manchester United.

The only other change to the XI that did so well at Old Trafford is fit-again Brajan Gruda starts ahead of flying winger Yankuba Minteh as the Gambian drops to the bench.

Jack Hinshelwood is back in the matchday squad after an 11-match absence with a knee injury and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is on the bench following his loan recall from Hull City.

"I worked with him [Rushworth] in pre-season, I saw his potential,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Everton press-conference. “He played some minutes and he will be there for sure. I trust him, 100 per cent.

"I believe in him and I'm sure that my goalkeeper coaches, will prepare him the best way they can. So I'm fully convinced.”

January arrival Diego Gomez is on the bench and Solly March misses out on the matchday squad.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Lamptey; Baleba Ayari; Gruda, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. Subs: Adingra, Gómez, Hinshelwood, McConville, Minteh, O'Riley, Rushworth, Rutter, Webster.

Meanwhile, David Moyes goes with the same Everton XI that started the 3-2 home win against Tottenham. James Garner is on the bench after recovering from a back injury.

Everton XI: Pickford, O‘Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Young, Garner, Armstrong.