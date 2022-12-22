Edit Account-Sign Out
Pervis Estupiñán 'embarrassing' as Brighton exit the EFL Cup

Pervis Estupiñán’s attempts to win a penalty against Charlton Athletic have been labelled as ‘embarrassing’ by fans online.

By Frankie Elliott
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 3:06pm

The left-back took a dive in the box in the second-half of Albion’s 0-0 draw with the South London side in the fourth round of the EFL Cup last night (December 21).

The Ecuadorian was chasing down a 50/50 ball after Addicks’ defender Jesurun Rak-Sakyi slipped in the box whilst in possession. Estupiñán dramatically fell to the floor, as Rak-Sakyi withdrew his foot at the last minute, highlighting the lack of contact made between the two players.

Sam Wilson tweeted: “Can we talk about Estupinan's penalty shout please. Absolute stonewall... yellow card for him. Awful attempt to buy a foul.”

Nathan wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery son @PervisEstupinan.”

Rob Byford also tweeted: “Shameful dive.”

Another fan wrote: “@PervisEstupinan Tom Daley has offered some coaching.”

Brighton eventually crashed out of the competition on penalties, losing 4-3 to the home side after an eventful shootout.

Rak-Sakyi saw his spot-kick saved, to leave Brighton one kick away from the quarter-finals, leading 2-1 after four penalties.

However, Solly March blazed over the bar with the crucial kick, before Estupiñán’s fellow countrymen Moises Caicedo saw his penalty saved to give Charlton match point.

Defender Sam Lavelle then rifled home from the spot, to send the League One side into the last eight of the competition.

Post-match, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “We wanted to win the game and we had a lot of chances. But we made mistakes in the last five metres of the pitch.

“We had a match point with the March penalty and we made another mistake. If you make a mistake like this you lose the game.”