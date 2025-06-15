Pervis Estupinan sold to Man United, Southampton ace signed: Brighton line-up after dream transfer window - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 15th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for next season's Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls have already been active as they confirmed the £30m arrival of Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas this week and they are also expected to conclude their £10m deal for Italian defender Diego Coppola. PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli is set to arrive on a free and he will join the likes of Tommy Watson and another Greek striker, Stefanos Tzimas, who will report for pre-season training.

The Seagulls have also been linked with a free transfer move for Southampton full back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Meanwhile, left back Pervis Estupinan has hinted he could be on his way out this summer, with Manchester United keen and striker Joao Pedro looks certain to exit as Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal track his situation.

Here's Brighton's potential line-up after a busy summer of transfer dealings:

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer

1.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Brighton goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer but fans will hope the 23-year-old remains for another season at least

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Brighton goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer but fans will hope the 23-year-old remains for another season at least Photo: Mike Hewitt

The reluctant right back is adapting well to his new role and the Dutch international could a regular there next season

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

The reluctant right back is adapting well to his new role and the Dutch international could a regular there next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

Albion's best defender and player of the year is expected to be a key figure for the Seagulls again next term. The Dutch international has been linked with a Newcastle.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Albion's best defender and player of the year is expected to be a key figure for the Seagulls again next term. The Dutch international has been linked with a Newcastle. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedPremier LeagueSouthampton
