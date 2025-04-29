PGMOL announcement will delight Brighton fans but worry Newcastle United ahead of Amex Stadium clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium this Saturday, 3pm

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their late push for Europe against Champions League-chasing Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League table after last Saturday's 3-2 win against Graham Potter's West Ham and remain in the mix for European football next term.

Newcastle will however be a stern test as Eddie Howe's team have won six of their last seven top flight matches and sit third in the table.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion appeals to referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match at Aston Villa

The Seagulls do however have two victories over the Magpies this term at St James' Park – once in the FA Cup and once in the league. Brighton's Danny Welbeck scored the winner in both.

Craig Pawson on the whistle

Fine margins could make the difference on the day and Brighton fans could well be happy with the appointment of match Craig Pawson for this one.

Pawson's last game at the Amex was for Brighton's memorable 2-1 win against Manchester United last August. Welbeck gave Albion the lead that day against his former club and Joao Pedro's 95th minute winner cancelled out Amad Diallo's leveller.

The 46-year-old South Yorkshire man last took charge of Albion in their 2-2 away draw at Aston Villa last December. A match that saw Simon Adingra and Tariq Lamptey on target for the Seagulls.

Pawson has overseen 29 fixtures in all competitions this term and has issued a healthy 112 yellow cards and five red cards.

Pawson has overseen Newcastle four times this season – including their first-day win over Southampton, where he dismissed Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.

His last Premier League fixture was Manchester City's 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

The full line-up of match officials at the Amex Stadium this Saturday: Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Timothy Wood, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Steve Martin. VAR: Andy Madley. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.