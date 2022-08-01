“It really attracted me,” said Jenks, on why he signed for Crawley. “It’s close to home and I really enjoy the way the gaffer (Kevin Betsy) and Dan (Miccichie) want to play football.

“I’ve worked with them since a young age and with the new owners coming in, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Jenks has been at Brighton since the under-10s where he progressed through the club until making his first team debut in 2019. As a versatile midfielder, Jenks worked with both Betsy and Miccichie when playing for England’s youth teams.

“I had a really good time with him (Betsy) at England, probably my best times I’ve ever had playing football. As a manager he’s caring, very fair but harsh when he wants to get the best out of players. So, for me it was the perfect fit.”

At still only 20-years-old, Jenks spent last season on loan to Aberdeen where he played 24 times and scored two goals.

