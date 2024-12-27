Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Brentford

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he will not take any more chances with injured striker Danny Welbeck.

The veteran front runner has been a key man for Hurzeler and has six goals and two assists from his 14 Premier League outings so far this term.

Welbeck, 34, has though missed three of the last four top flight fixtures due to an ankle issue and Hurzeler expects the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker to miss tonight’s clash against Brentford and most likely Brighton’s trip to Aston Villa on December 30.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler this season

"He played with painkillers at Leicester,” said Hurzeler in the pre-Brentford press conference. “We thought he would be ready for that game. He also felt ready.

“When you take painkillers the pain, of course, is not that bad, but if you don't feel as though there is a process and an improving feeling inside your body then you have to take care of your body.

"He has suffered during his career with a lot of injuries so it's very important that he has a good feeling when he steps on the pitch. He hasn't had this positive feeling, the feeling of improvement.

“You have to find the right solution for the club and for the player. You can't push him through this period with painkillers all the time.

"It's our responsibility to take care of the health of the player. That is why we had another scan. We tried to listen to other experts on ankle injuries and now we will try to find the right solution for Danny. He is very doubtful for the games in the rest of this year."

Hurzeler is though hopeful that one of Solly March and Adam Webster could return to Brighton’s squad.

The pair, who have been absent for much of the Seagulls’ campaign through injury, could make a return on December 27 as Hurzeler’s men bid for their first three points since November.

“Adam Webster will hopefully be an option, same as Solly March who’s doing well, hopefully we see one of those back in the squad,” he told reporters on Monday.

In Brighton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday, blood was drawn from Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke after a cut formed from a clash of heads with team-mate Carlos Baleba.

“He’s a warrior, to be honest, it’s amazing how he reacted after the accident and wanted to continue,” Hurzeler added when asked about Van Hecke.

“Afterwards, it was swollen, it was bloody, but there was no other conditional problems so he felt good and we’re sure he’ll train today.”