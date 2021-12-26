Player ratings Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Absolute bangers from Maupay and Trossard and Rob Sanchez dazzles

Albion went 1-0 ahead in the 34th minute courtesy of a volley from Leandro Trossard.
Enock Mwepu delivered a long ball over the top from the halfway line and Trossard sent a brilliant first-time finish over advancing Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.
Brighton doubled their advantage to 2-0 three minutes before the break as Maupay scored against his old club.
The French forward collected the ball from Jakub Moder before unleashing a stunning effort into the top right corner from the edge of the box.
Brighton were also thankful to Rob Sanchez for two excellent saves in the second half.
