PLAYER RATINGS Everton 2-3 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister stunners, Dan Burn majestic and Benitez feels the heat

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates his opening goal against Everton

Albion opened the scoring when Neil Maupay’s cushioned header found Alexis Mac Allister who volleyed home

Things deteriorated for Everton’s makeshift defence in the 21st minute. Mac Allister whipped in a corner which Enock Mwepu flicked on and the home defence completely ignored the giant figure of Dan Burn, who nodded home unmarked at the far post.

And just when the hosts thought things could not get any worse Calvert-Lewin blazed over a 25th-minute penalty, awarded after VAR recommended referee John Brooks took another look at Mwepu’s challenge on Anthony Gordon.

No chance with the deflected goal. Looked confident and distribution has improved of late

Eight minutes into the second half Everton received a slice of good fortune. Gordon cut in from the right but his shot took a huge deflection off former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to leave goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded.

But Everton’s revival came to a shuddering halt when Mac Allister lashed in a brilliant effort from 25 yards out with 20 minutes to go.

Gordon, however, raised home hopes again as he tucked home a smartly taken effort at the near post from Kenny’s cross for 2-3 but Brighton deservedly held out for the three points.

Nice cross to pick out Maupay to set up the opening goal. Solid defensively and replaced by Lamptey on the hour

Easing his way back to his best after a calf injury. Sound in defence but saw little of his trademark runs forward to start attacks

Consistent performer for Brighton of late and a deserved headed goal to make it 2-0. Blocked and defended with all he had and excellent work in the build up to Mac's second

Clumsy challenge to give away the first half spot kick which Clavert-Lewin missed. Grew into the game and full of energy and power. Great flick to tee-up Mac Allister's second

Powerful display on his 100th appearance for Albion. His last match before heading off to the AFCON

Loose in possession at times and three matches in quick succession for the 33-year-old. Subbed on the hour

Two fine goals and a great performance. Composed finish to open the scoring and stinging strike for his second. Top stuff

Perfect cushioned header assist to tee up Mac Allister's opener. Whistled a left footed drive just over. Playing with supreme confidence.

Looked fresh after missing out at Chelsea with a hamstring issue. Linked well with Maupay and played a key role in the build up for Mac Allister's second

On for Veltman on 60 mins as Albion changed defensive formation. Reliable presence

Came on on 60 minutes and spent most of his time defending. Did his job well.