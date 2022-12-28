Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign striker and Brighton transfer target David Datro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde.

The Ivory Coast international, who turned 20 last week, will join the Blues in the new year for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

Fofana will offer Chelsea a fresh attacking option following the news that Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

A club statement read: “Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana.

“The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on January 1 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club.”

It’s a blow for Brighton who were keen to bolster their attack this January – especially with the current injury to Danny Welbeck and the fact that German front-runner Deniz Undav is yet to convince following his £6m move from Union SG last season.