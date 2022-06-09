Predicted Premier League table 2022-23: Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal finish - and when fixtures are out

Brighton and Hove Albion’s players will likely be putting their feet up after a successful season but preparations are already in place for the 2022-23 campaign.

Graham Potter guided his team to their highest ever top flight finish as they ended last term in ninth place on 51 points from 38 league matches.

The trick now is try and build on that success and firmly establish the Seagulls as a top 10 club.

Fixtures for the new campaign will be be released on Thursday June 16 at 9am and next term, clubs will have to navigate a mid-season break as the Qatar World Cup begins in mid-November.

Man City will be gunning another title after they narrowly pipped Liverpool to the crown. The two giants will compete in the Champions League as well alongside Chelsea and Tottenham – who beat their north London rivals Arsenal to the fourth spot.

The Gunners and Manchester United will compete in the Europa League and West Ham United will be the sole English representative in the Europa Conference League.

Brighton will be joined in the top flight next season by Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest – who came up via the playoffs.

Based on every team's odds of winning the Premier League, alongside their odds of relegation – here's where every club is tipped to finish next season...

1. Manchester City Premier League title odds: 4/7. Relegation odds: 2,000/1. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Premier League title odds: 9/4. Relegation odds: 2,000/1. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Premier League title odds: 14/1 Relegation odds: 1,000/1. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Premier League title odds: 16/1. Relegation odds: 500/1. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales