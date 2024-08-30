Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Where Brighton and their Premier League rivals are tipped to finish after summer transfer window spend

Brighton and Hove Albion have been the surprise package of the transfer window as they have spent north of £200m this transfer window.

The Seagulls smashed their transfer record with the £40m capture of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United, while Yankuba Minteh arrived from Newcastle United for around £35m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt O’Riley from Celtic, Brajan Gruda from Mainz, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce all joined for around £25m each, while Ibrahim Osman came in from Nordsjælland for £16m. It’s quite the outlay from the Seagulls as they give their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler the best possible chance to succeed in the Premier League.

Brighton have spent more than £200m since new head coach Fabian Hurzeler arrived

But it could also be a challenge to integrate so many players at once, who are all arriving from different leagues, situations and cultures.

Hurzeler, speaking in his press conference prior to this Saturday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, said: “You can’t treat all the players the same. They come from different cultures, growing up in different conditions, different environments. You have to get to know the person behind the player. You have to treat them individually, you can’t treat them all the same. “For example, how you criticise a person. It is very different in the culture of Japan, or in the culture of Gambia. You have to take care of their past, of their education, of their country and their values in their countries. That is something that we as a club, my staff and me as a coach, we have to take care and treat them individually.”

Brighton have enjoyed a flying start to the season so far with two wins from their first two matches against Manchester United and Everton. This Saturday they face their sternest test yet at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are also two wins from two having beaten Wolves and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Oddschecker, here’s where Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea are tipped to finish this season after the transfer window…

1. Man City 11/8, 2. Arsenal 7/4, 3. Liverpool 13/2, 4. Chelsea 28/1, 5. Tottenham 33/1, 6. Man United 50/1, 7. Newcastle 100/1, 8. Brighton 100/1, 9. Aston Villa 150/1, 10. West Ham 300/1, 11. Crystal Palace 750/1.

12. Bournemouth 1000/1, 13. Wolves 1000/1, 14. Fulham 1000/1, 15. Brentford 1000/1, 16. Nottingham Forest 1000/1, 17. Everton 2000/1, 18. Ipswich 2500/1, 19. Leicester 2500/1, 20. Southampton 2500/1.