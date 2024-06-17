Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Where are Brighton tipped to finish in the Premier League next season – compared to their top flight rivals

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed last Saturday that Fabian Hurzeler will be the successor to Roberto De Zerbi.

The 31-year-old German will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer, having agreed a deal through to 2027 and the Texas born manager will start once a work permit has been granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurzeler, who took his first coaching role in 2016, guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last season and his arrival sees Albion continue their trend of progressive appointments.

Brighton and Hove Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler’s backroom staff will be confirmed in due course, although Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern will be part of the coaching group, as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

The Seagull finished 11th in the Premier League last term and Hurzeler will hope to galvanise a team that struggled in the second half of last season. It proved a testing season for Brighton as they competed in Europe for the first time and also suffered host of injuries to key players. The likes of Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Joao Pedro are all expected to be fit and firing for the new campaign, with only Pervis Estupinan (ankle) and Solly March (knee) set to miss the start of the season.

Albion also hope to add some quality signings to the squad this summer and have been linked with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – both rated at the £30m mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But under the youthful Hurzeler, Brighton will be heading into the unknown once again. Here’s the latest odds on where Brighton are expected to finish this season – compared to their top flight rivals.

1st: Manchester City Title odds: 13-10. 2nd: Arsenal Title odds: 2-1. 3rd: Liverpool Title odds: 8-1. 4th: Chelsea Title odds: 20-1. 5th: Manchester United Title odds: 28-1.

6th: Newcastle United Title odds: 33-1 (with six firms). 7th: Tottenham Hotspur Title odds: 33-1 8th: Aston Villa Title odds: 66-1. 9th: West Ham United Title odds: 250-1

10th: Crystal Palace Title odds: 350-1. 11th: Brighton Relegation odds: 20-1 (with seven firms). 12th: Bournemouth Relegation odds: 8-1. 13th: Fulham Relegation odds: 6-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14th: Brentford Relegation odds: 5-1. 15th: Wolves Relegation odds: 4-1. 16th: Nottingham Forest Relegation odds: 9-4. 17th: Everton Relegation odds: 7-4.