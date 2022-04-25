Predicted Premier table: This is where data experts forecast Brighton, Everton, Leeds, Burnley and Newcastle to finish after latest results

Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion are targeting a top 10 finish in the Premier League this season

The point against Ralph Hasenhüttl's men saw the Seagulls equal their Premier League record points tally of 41 with four matches of the campaign still to play.

Graham Potter's team are 11th in the league standings and their aim of a top 10 finish remains a realistic target for Albion.

Elsewhere, Burnley kept their survival hopes alive with a 1-0 home victory against Wolves thanks to strike from Matej Vydra.

The result piled further pressure on Frank Lampard's Everton who dropped into the bottom three after their 2-0 derby day loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Andy Robertson and Divock Origi netted the vital goals for the quadruple chasing Reds.

Also on Sunday Christian Pulisic's 90th minute winner for Chelsea against West Ham ended any realistic top four hopes for David Moyes team.

A the bottom of the table, Norwich and Watford look doomed after both suffered hefty losses on Saturday. Norwich were soundly beaten by Newcastle who continue their impressive rise up the Premier League table, while Watford were walloped 5-1 at title chasing Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus hit four for City with a belter from Rodri adding the gloss.

Arsenal took the initiative back in the race for the top four as they followed an impressive win against Chelsea with a comfortable 3-1 victory against a struggling Manchester United.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham played out a frustrating goalless draw with Brentford.