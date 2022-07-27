Premier League 2022-23 prize money table: The staggering amount Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Chelsea are tipped to earn

Last season Graham Potter guided Albion to ninth in the top flight – their highest finish in the Premier League.

The prize money includes broadcasting revenue and the higher in the table a team finish, the more money they receive.

Last season, each higher finishing position pocketed the club just under £3m extra than the team below – that’s why Albion’s victory against West Ham on the final day was so crucial as it lifted them from a potential 13th place finish to a more lucrative ninth.

So how are Albion forecast to perform this season and how much prizemoney could they earn based on last season’s merit payments?

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers and provided a supercomputer prediction for the new 2022-23 Premier League standings.

1. Manchester City - 85 points, +55 GD The supercomputer expects Pep Guardiola's side to clinch the title once again and bank - a merit payment of: £44m

2. Liverpool - 80 points, +46 GD Once again, Liverpool have been tipped to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. Merit payment: £41.8m

3. Chelsea - 72 points, +30 GD Two fewer points but the same position for Chelsea has been predicted by the supercomputer. Merit payment: £39.6m

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 66 points, +21 GD Spurs are predicted to have another solid season under Antonio Conte. Champions League qualification is on the menu. Merit payment: £37.4m