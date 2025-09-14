Brighton's mixed start to the new Premier League season continued on Saturday as they went down 2-1 at Bournemouth.
The Cherries took the lead through Alex Scott's powerful effort but a Kaoru Mitoma header early in the second half levelled things up for Brighton.
The impressive Antoine Semenyo had the final say though as he slotted home a penalty after Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke clumsily brought down Evanilson.
It leaves Albion in 12th place on four points after four matches.
There were always painful loses for West Ham, who were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham and Leeds United, who lost 1-0 to Fulham.
Here’s where Brighton and their top flight rivals are tipped to finish this season, predictions from AI...