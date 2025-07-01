Premier League 2025-26 kits: Here is every reveal so far and how Brighton compares with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Everton

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion unveiled their new kit design for the 2025-26 season

Brighton are the latest Premier League club to introduce their new home kit for the 2025/26 season.

Albion’s new Nike home shirt has the iconic bold blue and white stripes also features "hyper turq” for the first time on the home kit.

There are also a few additions as the central blue panel matches the blue sleeves, which are edged with a white cuff. The back is mainly white and finished off with bold blue stripes on the lower section and a flash of hyper turq under the arm.

There is also a hyper turq Nike Swoosh on the shirt, together with the royal blue shorts and socks which complete the kit.

Here’s how it compares with other Premier League clubs, who have released kits for the 2025-26 season – including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham...

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed their home kit for the 2025-26 season

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed their home kit for the 2025-26 season Photo: BHAFC

The Arsenal home kit, featuring a red design with white sleeves and a gothic 'A' pattern inspired by the 1990-91 title-winning season

2. Arsenal - home

The Arsenal home kit, featuring a red design with white sleeves and a gothic 'A' pattern inspired by the 1990-91 title-winning season Photo: Adidas

Away kit revealed, predominantly black with design elements inspired by Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre.

3. Aston Villa - away

Away kit revealed, predominantly black with design elements inspired by Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre. Photo: Getty

The home kit incorporates London’s iconic landmarks

4. Chelsea - home

The home kit incorporates London’s iconic landmarks Photo: Getty

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonChelseaEvertonPremier LeagueAston VillaNikeAlbionTottenham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice