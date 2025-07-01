Brighton are the latest Premier League club to introduce their new home kit for the 2025/26 season.

Albion’s new Nike home shirt has the iconic bold blue and white stripes also features "hyper turq” for the first time on the home kit.

There are also a few additions as the central blue panel matches the blue sleeves, which are edged with a white cuff. The back is mainly white and finished off with bold blue stripes on the lower section and a flash of hyper turq under the arm.

There is also a hyper turq Nike Swoosh on the shirt, together with the royal blue shorts and socks which complete the kit.

Here’s how it compares with other Premier League clubs, who have released kits for the 2025-26 season – including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed their home kit for the 2025-26 season Photo: BHAFC

2 . Arsenal - home The Arsenal home kit, featuring a red design with white sleeves and a gothic 'A' pattern inspired by the 1990-91 title-winning season Photo: Adidas

3 . Aston Villa - away Away kit revealed, predominantly black with design elements inspired by Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre. Photo: Getty