Premier League attendances: How Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal compare to rivals plus brilliant fan gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have enjoyed their start to the new Premier League season at the Amex Stadium

Last Saturday a full house saw Albion frustrated by a solid Tottenham defence as Roberto De Zerbi's team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss. It was their first home match at the Amex since a thrilling 5-2 victory against Leicester on September 4. The Albion have also enjoyed a 1-0 win against Leeds on home soil and also a tough 0-0 stalemate against Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

This Friday, seventh placed Brighton travel to Brentford and are back at the Amex on Tuesday October 18 to face struggling Nottingham Forest.

But how does Albion's average home attendance compare to the rest of the Premier League? We’ve taken a look at the latest data from footballwebpages to find out, as well as bringing together some of this season’s best and most memorable images of supporters from across the top flight.