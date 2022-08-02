Premier League captains to vote on significant change that will affect Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk takes the knee during a Premier League match against Tottenham last season

The anti-racism gesture has been a regular feature of English football since the summer of 2020 and was viewed as a crucial symbol in the sport’s fight against discrimination.

Its importance has been regularly debated and certain clubs, most recently Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea last week, have decided to stop taking the knee.

A meeting between the 20 Premier League captains took place on Thursday with the topic of whether to keep taking the knee debated but after a wide variety of views, no final decision has been made and another get together is pencilled in for this week.

The Premier League are understood to be happy to support the players in whatever choice they decide, but a decision is expected imminently with the top flight set to get under way on Friday when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

The 2022-23 campaign is set to be another unique season with a five-week break during November and December while the World Cup in Qatar takes place.

The World Cup being in December means the league have moved when they will dedicate a round of fixtures to the Rainbow Laces campaign.

It usually occurs in the final month of the year and during the closest date to Rainbow Laces Day but two match rounds will be dedicated to the LGBTQ+ campaign on October 22-23 and 29-30.