Premier League club with the most in demand tickets - where Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Aston Villa and others rank

Manchester United may not be the force they once were but footy fans across the country are always keen to see the Red Devils in action.

A full house will be at Amex this Saturday is expected as Ronaldo and co will make an appearance on the south coast.

It’s the first time Ronaldo – one of the greatest footballers of his generation – has ever played at Brighton and plenty of supporters will be keen to catch a glimpse of him in action.

Brighton fans will also be hoping to cheer their club on to a top 10 finish. Albion are currently ninth in the league standings on 44 points and last week they surpassed their highest ever points total in the Premier League thanks to their superb 3-0 win at Wolves.

The ever-increasing popularity of football around the world has resulted in an unprecedented demand for tickets.

As each team has its own unique attractions, whether that be the spine-tingling atmosphere or witnessing world class players in the flesh, fans are desperate to be a part of the action.

But is there a particular football club that we are most interested in seeing?

Intrigued by this, ticketgum.com, Premier League Tickets specialists, utilised the online analytics tool Ahrefs to find the football team with most sought-after tickets online.

1. Liverpool Total number of annual global online searches for tickets: 1,076,400 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Manchester United Total number of annual global online searches for tickets: 907,920 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Manchester City Total number of annual global online searches for tickets: 748,800 Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Total number of annual global online searches for tickets: 724,800 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales