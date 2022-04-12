Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium

Premier League crowd attendance table this season - where Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and others rank so far

We decided to take a look at how Brighton and Hove Albion’s home support compares to their Premier League rivals.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:40 pm

Brighton have enjoyed a largely successful season in the Premier League so far and are battling it out for a top 10 finish - which would be their highest ever finish in the PL.

Albion are well known for their supporter and thousands of fans continue to flock to the Amex Stadium week in week out.

There is always ‘banter’ thrown around by football fans about the number of empty seats a stadium will have, while other clubs are known for continuously packing out their grounds on a weekly base.

So are any of these ‘jokes’ a myth? Who really does have the best attendance record this season?

Using transfermarkt’s statistics, we created a league table based on each stadium’s attendances - ranked on the average percentage of their capacity that is filled so far this season (from lowest to highest).

Take a look at where Brighton sit below compared to their Premier League rivals...

1. Burnley - Turf Moor

Capacity: 21,994. Total spectators: 190,114. Average attendance: 19,011. Capacity filled: 86.4%

2. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062. Total spectators: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 89%

3. Southampton - St Mary’s Stadium

Capacity: 32,384. Total spectators: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 91.5%

4. Brentford Community Stadium

Capacity: 18,250. Total spectators: 219,231. Average attendance: 16,864. Capacity filled: 92.4%

