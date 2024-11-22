Premier League decision made ahead of Brighton's trip to Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest from the Premier League as sixth placed Brighton travel to Bournemouth

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs voted to amend sponsorship rules on Friday morning, despite calls from champions Manchester City for a delay.

City challenged the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which assess whether deals between clubs and entities linked to their ownership represent fair market value, on competition law grounds earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An arbitration panel found aspects of them unlawful, which City insist makes the entire set of rules “void” until the panel provides further guidance.

Brighton voted in favour of the Premier League's call to amend sponsorship rules

The Premier League instead consulted with clubs over amendments. A long meeting had been predicted by league sources to discuss this topic, but before 9.30am the Premier League confirmed clubs had approved amendments to the rules, which the league believes now makes them lawful.

This includes adding shareholder loans to the fair market value (FMV) assessment, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to how clubs access the league’s databank which is used to make FMV decisions.

A statement from the league said: “The amendments to the rules address the findings of an arbitration tribunal following a legal challenge by Manchester City to the APT system earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Premier League has conducted a detailed consultation with clubs – informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent leading counsel – to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system.

“This relates to integrating the assessment of shareholder loans, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to the process by which relevant information from the league’s ‘databank’ is shared with a club’s advisors.

“The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with associated parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the league.”

There were no abstentions in the vote which saw a 16-4 majority in favour, with City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle against the amendments.