Premier League final day: Fans poll predicts outcome for Brighton, Liverpool, Man City, Leeds, Burnley, Tottenham and Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be gunning for the top prize in the Premier League today

Parimatch has polled fans across the country on how they think the final Premier League Day will go.

Brighton will welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium as they aim for a top 10 finish for the first time in their Premier League history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the most drama will likely be seen elsewhere – with just one point separating the side, fans have had their say on whether Manchester City or Liverpool will be celebrating the top prize.

Tottenham and Arsenal will battle it out for the top four position with Antonio Conte’s team in action at relegated Norwich while, Arsenal welcome an Everton team who secured their Premier League status in midweek with a dramatic win against Crystal Palace.

The findings

64 per cent of fans thinks Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.

68 per cent of fans think Leeds will avoid relegation over Burnley.

4 out of 10 people (43.4per cent) think that Arsenal will get the result they need to qualify for the champions League.

Who will win the Premier League?

With just one point separating the side fans think it is Manchester City that will be celebrating silverware come Sunday, with City receiving 64 per cent of the vote and Liverpool 36per cent.

Male respondents voted overwhelmingly in favour of Man City with 71per cent.

Female respondents were more split with 55per cent voting for City and 45per cent Liverpool.

In terms of voter ages 25–34-year-olds are the least optimistic about Liverpool’s title hopes with just 33per cent of this age demographic voting for The Reds. 16-17-year-olds were the most optimistic about a Manchester City upset with 75per cent voting in favour of Liverpool.

How will the European places finish? (4th-7th)

Fans around the country expect the current table to stay as it is, with Conte’s Tottenham pipping Arsenal to the post after their late season slump.

Manchester United are strong favourites to end up in the Europa League next season, with 84.4per cent of respondents backing them to avoid another slip up this coming Sunday. Only 15.6per cent think that results will go West Ham’s way.

Perhaps surprisingly, 4 out of 10 people (43.4per cent) think that Arsenal will get the result they need to qualify for the champions League.

Which team has the best chance avoiding relegation?

Leeds face Brentford away whilst Burnley take on Newcastle United at home. With both teams on 35 points a point would be enough to avoid the drop assuming the other side loses. 68per cent of fans think that Leeds will avoid relegation ahead of Burnley who received 32per cent of the vote.

65+ were the only age group that thought Burnley would avoid relegation over Leeds, all other ages voted in favour of The Peacocks.

Graham Potter

Out-of-contract pair Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are on the verge of agreeing extensions at Brighton.

Potter believes former Manchester United, Arsenal and England forward Welbeck is capable of returning to his prime.