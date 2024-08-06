Premier League fixture change for Brighton and Tottenham after Sky Sports decision

Premier League fixture change for Brighton

Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been changed and will now be screened live on Sky Sports.

Albion were set to host Ange Postecoglou’s team on Saturday October 5 at 3pm but that has now been pushed back to Sunday, October 6 at 4.30pm.

The Seagulls are putting the final touches on the preparations for the new season as they welcome La Liga club Villarreal to the Amex Stadium this Saturday at 3pm for their final pre-season friendly.

Brighton's new head coach Fabian Hürzeler will take his team to Everton on August 17

New head coach Fabian Hurzeler will then get his first taste of Premier League action as he takes his team to Sean Dyche’s Everton on Saturday August 17. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United visit on August 24, swiftly followed by an away trip to Arsenal on August 30.

Hurzeler, speaking after Brighton’s pre-season friendly win at QPR last week, said: “We are happy. We are not perfect. We know it will take time. We have some new players.

"Injured players are coming back, step by step. We work hard and that’s the basic thing. On the pitch and also beside the pitch we do a lot of theory work. Off the pitch, I like the attitude and the character.

"They have willingness to improve. That’s the basic thing. We will keep on working and I’m sure we will be further on our development next week."