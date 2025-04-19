Premier League issue official statement after Brighton incident at Brentford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pedro looked a frustrated figure throughout at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The Seagulls were well below their best as two goals from Brian Mbeumo and one from Yohan Wissa gave the hosts a 3-1 lead after Danny Welbeck had levelled for Albion just before the break.
Pedro's frustrations boiled over on 61 minutes as he tangled with home defender Nathan Collins. The Brazilian kicked out at Collins and referee Tim Collins issued a straight red card for violent conduct.
Pedro will now likely face a three-match ban, which will see him miss West Ham (h), Newcastle (h) and Wolves (a).
All being well, the 23-year-old former Watford man should be available to face Liverpool (h) and the final match against Tottenham (a).
BBC pundit Stephen Warnock said: "It was silly from Joao Pedro but this is not the first time we have seen that from him this season. He has got previous.
"It looks like the arms come up into an area and you think, why are you doing that? Completely off the ball. From what we saw initially I think it is a red card."
The Premier League Match Day Centre posted: “The referee’s call of red card to João Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the actions deemed as violent conduct.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.