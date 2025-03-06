The FA are seeking to hand Lucas Paqueta a lifetime ban. | Getty Images

After last weekend’s FA Cup triumph against Newcastle, attention swiftly returns to the Premier League for Brighton.

The Seagulls welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Fabian Huzeler’s men looking to extend their winning run to six games in all competitions.

And three points against the Cottagers could see Albion move as high as fifth after the latest round of fixtures as the race for European places heats up.

Ahead of this weekend’s matches, here’s all the key news surrounding Brighton’s Premier League rivals.

West Ham set for Lucas Paqueta blow

The FA are seeking to hand West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta a lifetime ban from football, according to Sky Sports News.

News of English football’s governing body’s potential punishment to the Brazilian comes after it was understood a three-week court hearing is set to take place later this month over the 27-year-old’s betting charge. The proceedings are set to be one of the longest in FA history.

The midfielder was charged with breaching betting rules in May last year, while also being accused of four spot-fixing offences where he picked up deliberate yellow cards during the 2022-23 campaign and on the opening day of the following season. Those incidents took place in matches against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and against Bournemouth.

After being charged in 2024, Paqueta denied all accusations in a statement, saying: ‘I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me. For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

‘I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.’

West Ham make the trip to the Amex Stadium in April, while Paqueta lined up against Brighton in December’s 1-1 draw.

Newcastle readying for Barcelona battle

Newcastle will have a battle to keep Bruno Guimaraes this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

They report Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on the Brazilian, with the Spanish giants viewing the midfielder as the ideal replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman’s contract is set to run until 2026 but a deal remains in the balance as Barca weigh-up a move for the Magpies man.

Guimaraes’ current St James’ Park deal is set to run until 2028 after penning a new five-year deal in October 2023. The midfielder has been pivotal in Newcastle’s recent rise under Eddie Howe and has totalled 142 appearances since his £35m switch from Lyon in 2022.