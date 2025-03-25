Premier League make official Brighton and Newcastle decision after Sky TV announcement

Change of date for Seagulls and Magpies

Brighton’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium has changed to Sunday, May 4 at 2pm.

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports and starts Albion’s final month of the current top flight season. They also take on Wolves (a), Liverpool (h) and finally Spurs (a) that month.

Brighton have enjoyed success against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle so far this season. Fabian Hurzeler’s men beat the Carabao Cup winners 1-0 at St James Park last October thanks to a Danny Welbeck winner and Welbeck also netted the decisive goal in their 2-1 FA Cup fifth round victory at St James’ Park last month.

The Seagulls, along with the rest of the Premier League, have paused for the international break. They are currently seventh in the league standings and resume action this Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Albion’s next Premier League clash is against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday April 2.

