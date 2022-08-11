Premier League matchday two: Supercomputer predicts Brighton, Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham, Man United, Brentford and Liverpool, Crystal Palace outcome

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this Saturday

Graham Potter’s men impressed on the opening day of the season as two goals from Pascal Gross saw them to a 2-1 victory against Erik ten Hag’s United team.

Albion however, will be be taking nothing for granted against a Newcastle team who also secured victory on the opening day of the season against newly promoted Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Eddies Howe’s team were forced to patient but goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson sealed the three points.

There are some cracking matches across the league on matchday two as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham travel to Chelsea.

Spurs have a dismal record at Stamford Bridge and Sunday’s match will be a huge test for both clubs providing an early indication of where they are at. Tottenham were excellent in their 4-1 victory over Southampton, whilst Chelsea showed defensive solidarity in a 1-0 win to Everton.

Defending champions Manchester City will face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth with an 80% chance of winning. However, as Aston Villa learnt the hard way do not underestimate The Cherries.

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League homecoming got of to a rough start last weekend, and it is not expected to get any easier. After suffering their first loss of the season West Ham are expected to bounce back against Forest making it back-to-back defeats for the newly promoted side.

Ahead of Premier League matchday two BetVictor’s Premier League Predictor has been updated with the latest match probabilities.

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Power ranking: 95.5; City win 80%, draw 14%, loss 6%.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Power ranking: 93.1; Liverpool win 68%, draw 14%, loss 18%

Chelsea v Tottenham: Power ranking: 90.7; Chelsea win 36%, draw 22%, loss 42%

Arsenal v Leicester: Power ranking: 86; Arsenal win 72%, draw 18%, loss 10%

Man United v Brentford: Power rankings: 83.6; Arsenal win 46%, draw 30%, loss 24%.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest: Power ranking: 81.3; West Ham win 58%, draw 26%, loss 16%

Brighton v Newcastle: Power ranking: 76.5; Brighton win 46%, draw 26%, loss 28%

Aston Villa v Everton: Power ranking: 69.4; Aston Villa win 34%, draw 36%, loss 30%

Wolves v Fulham: Power ranking: 64.6; Wolves win 44%, draw 20%, loss 36%