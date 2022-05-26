Premier League most creative player: Stats reveal how Brighton's Pascal Gross compares with Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Martin Odegaard

The German playmaker is out of contract this summer but Albion head coach insists his key man is close to agreeing a new deal.

Gross, 30, singed off the campaign with another performance against West Ham and netted a fine goal during the 3-1 victory against David Moyes’ men on the final day of the season.

Gross has been a vital addition to the Albion squad when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

He joined from Bundesliga outfit Ingolstadt for just £2.5m and quickly established himself in the top flight.

Speaking after the West Ham win, Potter said: “The manager added, “I think it is relatively done.

"I think it is just formalities at the moment to get things done but he is happy here, we are happy with him, he has got a fantastic relationship with the supporters, he is a legend.

"I would say a Brighton legend in terms of the Premier League.

"What he has given to the club is fantastic and we want him to stay.”

With the season now concluded, Football analysts at betvictor.com have identified who has been the most creative source at each Premier League side.

Using data scouting, every player in the division has been rated by their open play creative performance over the 2021-22 season.

The rating algorithm considers several factors such as chance creation, ball progression, and ability to break opposition lines.

1. Kevin De Bruyne - Man City Creator rating: 95.48 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Trent-Alex-Arnold - Liverpool Creator rating: 91.69 Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Christian Eriksen - Brentford Creator rating: 86.21 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. Reece James - Chelsea Creator rating: 83.59 Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales