Brighton winger shortlisted for Premier League award

Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh is one of six Premier League players nominated for February’s Player of the Month award.

Minteh, 20, has been in fine form of late and scored twice against Chelsea earlier this month as Brighton swotted the Blues aside with a 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium

The Gambian international followed that with an assist for Georginio Rutter in the 4-0 victory over Southampton and then helped the Seagulls to a vital 2-1 victory over fellow European hopefuls Bournemouth.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion has been in fine form for the Seagulls this month

Minteh also scored last weekend in the 2-1 FA Cup win against his former club Newcastle. Minteh joined Brighton for £30m last summer and has six goals and four assists in all-competitions so far.

"First of all, the nomination is deserved,” said Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler ahead of this Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

"But it is also important to understand that these small achievements, they only come by team achievement, by team success.

"It’s very important that everyone understands that you will shine as an individual when the whole group and the whole club has success.

“I'm happy with his development, especially how he reacted, how he came back after his injury. He worked hard to come back like this.

"He improved, especially out of possession, and now he's getting more and more afraid of the danger in the opponent's box, so therefore we are quite happy,

"But we see still a lot of improvement. It's very important for him to stay humble, to stay grounded, to keep working hard. Because there's still a lot of potential and still a lot of things where he can improve and helps the team even more.”

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Beto (Everton) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) were also nominated.

Fans have until Monday, March 10 to vote. You can vote here.

