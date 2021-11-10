Premier League predicted table: Where Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds will finish - according to 'data experts'

Graham Potter has enjoyed a fine start to the season with Brighton

As we head into the latest international break, Albion are currently seventh with a decent haul of 17 points from their first 11 matches.

Fans are dreaming of a potential European spot but where can the Seagulls realistically expect to finish compared with their top flight rivals?

It's a huge improvement on last term where they flirted with relegation but ended the season on 41 points to secure a fifth consecutive top flight campaign.

Pep Guardiola's team are predicted to finish first in the Premier League on 85 points with a goal difference of 58

Data experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted points totals and how the Premier League table could look come May.

Scroll down and click through to see where your club could finish.

The Reds predicted to finish four points back in second place on 81 points with a goal difference of 57

The current leaders are expected to slide to third 79 points with a goal difference of 48

What a season this could be for the Hammers. They are tipped for fourth on 64 points with a goal difference of 16

The Red Devils could slip from the top four and finish fifth on 62 points with a goal difference of 14

Mikel Arteta's men are predicted to finish sixth on 59 points with a goal difference of 3

A lofty seventh place finish for the Seagulls on a record breaking 54 points with a goal difference of 0

Antonio Conten's men are predicted to come home in eighth on 53 points with a goal difference of -8

Not the best season for the Foxes who are tipped for ninth on 52 points with a goal difference of -3

Solid stuff from Patrick Vieira's team. They are predicted to finish 10th on 50 points, with a goal difference of -2

Midtable 11th for the Wolves on 48 points with a goal difference of -9

Sticky season for the Toffees. They are tipped for 12th on 47 points with a goal difference of -9

The are expected to march to 13th on 46 points with a goal difference of -10

Their first Premier league season is tipped to finish in 14th on 45 points with a goal difference of -9

Sobering season predicted for the Whites in 15th on 44 points with a goal difference of -14

Villa tipped to struggle this year and end in 16th on 44 points with a goal difference of -13

Dyche's men expected to avoid the drop in 17th on 39 points with a goal difference of -16

The Hornets could be set for the drop on 34 points with a goal difference of -28

Not sure if the computer system has accounted for the Saudi money but they are tipped to be the richest club in the world in the Championship. They are on 32 points with a goal difference of -30