Victory for Albion made it back to back wins for Roberto De Zerbi’s men who now seem back on track following a poor recent run after previous boss Graham Potter upped sticks for Chelsea.

The Seagulls are currently sixth in the table and have just one Premier League match remaining this Sunday against Aston Villa before their top players jet off for the Qatar World Cup.

Villa will arrive at the Amex Stadium full of confidence after he Unai Emery got off to the best possible start thanks to their 3-1 win against Manchester United at Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Chelsea – much to the delight of many Brighton fans – dropped below them in the table to seventh after they lost 1-0 to pace setters Arsenal, who remain two points clear of second placed Man City at the top of the table.

Third placed Newcastle maintained their fine form as they thumped Southampton 4-1, while Tottenham cling to the top four despite their narrow 2-1 loss to Liverpool yesterday.

The race for Europe is a fascinating one this season and this is where Brighton and their rivals are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation and the title...

