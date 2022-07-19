Premier League season ticket price comparison: The staggering amount Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham and Crystal Palace charge fans this season

The cost of living crisis has put a squeeze on many household budgets and the price of watching Premier League football now comes into sharp focus.
Stadia across the English top flight – including Brighton’s Amex Stadium – will likely be full once again for most matches but which team are raking it in each week and which club offer their supporters better value for money?
Though the experience of supporting your team should be enjoyed by all, it’s also a pricey hobby, with fees for tickets, memberships, merchandise, etc.
With this in mind, www.top10casinos.com scoured data to determine – which is the most affordable Premier League season ticket.
Here's the average cost of a season ticket for each club – ranked from the cheapest club to the most expensive