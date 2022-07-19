Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium

Premier League season ticket price comparison: The staggering amount Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham and Crystal Palace charge fans this season

Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 7 - but how much money does it cost fans to see their team live this season?

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:54 pm

The cost of living crisis has put a squeeze on many household budgets and the price of watching Premier League football now comes into sharp focus.

Stadia across the English top flight – including Brighton’s Amex Stadium – will likely be full once again for most matches but which team are raking it in each week and which club offer their supporters better value for money?

Though the experience of supporting your team should be enjoyed by all, it’s also a pricey hobby, with fees for tickets, memberships, merchandise, etc.

With this in mind, www.top10casinos.com scoured data to determine – which is the most affordable Premier League season ticket.

Here's the average cost of a season ticket for each club – ranked from the cheapest club to the most expensive

1. Nottingham Forest

The cheapest top flight ticket. Average season ticket price: £467.50. Most expensive: £550

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Brentford

Average season ticket price: £484.. Most expensive: £549

Photo: Alex Pantling

3. Leicester City

Average season ticket price: £540. Most expensive: £695

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Leeds United

Average season ticket price: £542. Most expensive: £646

Photo: Clive Brunskill

